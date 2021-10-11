Don Adams
Loving father and grandfather
Don Adams, 87, died Sunday Oct. 3, 2021, after contracting COVID-19. He was born on July 23, 1934, in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Franklin and Alexuis Adams. He worked in construction for Staniford Construction, Clarence Walker Construction and Gerald Gregory Construction. He was instrumental as foreman in the building of several of the older high schools and junior highs in Lexington. He worked for Triple D Communications for 17 years before he retired.
He is survived by his sons, Don Allen Adams, James Adams (Kimberly), Ronnie Adams, John Adams, Dougie Adams, and Clifton Adams, daughters, Debbie Davis (David), Donna Adams, Lynn Alexander, Dorothy Brown, and Jackie Keltner, 31 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Adams, daughter, Norma Adams and grandsons, C.J. Mullins, and Jonathan Bartlett.
Services will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Betts & West Funeral Home with Derek Durham officiating. Visitation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.