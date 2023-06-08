Donald Coy “Shoeman” Brown

Donald Coy “Shoeman” Brown passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023 after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his loving wife Carol of 44 years as well as the compassionate medical staff of the hospital and Heritage Hospice.

Don was a loving grandson, son, brother, brother-in-law, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to his loving and much loved family.

