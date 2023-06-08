Donald Coy “Shoeman” Brown passed away peacefully on June 5, 2023 after a brave battle with Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his loving wife Carol of 44 years as well as the compassionate medical staff of the hospital and Heritage Hospice.
Don was a loving grandson, son, brother, brother-in-law, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather to his loving and much loved family.
A graduate of Western High School in Anderson County in 1960, an Army and Vietnam veteran and a hard-working employee of IBM for 25 years. Upon retirement from IBM Don devoted his life to his family and to helping others. He loved working as an election official, talking to people, learning their stories, and selling boots and shoes at his booth at the flea market thus earning him the title of “Shoeman.”
Don loved being outside, planting flowers and trees, and relaxing with a good book in his swing by the pond in the backyard. He was known as an accomplished woodworker, handyman, “engineer”, husband, dad and most of all Pop Pop.
Don is proceeded in death by his grandparents, parents, mother and father-in-law, a brother Ricky, sister Joyce and her husband Kenneth and numerous aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Don’s memory to: Heritage Hospice,PO Box 1213,Danville, KY 40423. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
