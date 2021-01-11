Donald Eugene Washburn
Member of Central Church of God
Donald Eugene Washburn, 77, husband of Tammy Hacker Washburn, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at his home. Don was born on Feb. 28, 1943 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to the late Clarance Olen and Josie Davis Washburn. He was a member of Central Church of God and was a retired diesel mechanic.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his sister, Karen Burton (Bob). Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Jodie Dawn Washburn; brothers, Harold Washburn and Jack Washburn; sisters, Barbara Fels, Bonnie Burnett and Ruby Ann Downing.
Memorial visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, starting at 12 p.m. at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, until time of Don’s Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 with Rev. Andrew Glenn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or Lexington Area Parkinson’s Support Group, P.O. Box 4424, Lexington, Kentucky 40544.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
