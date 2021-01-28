Donald Luther Lemons
US Marine Corps veteran
Donald Luther Lemons, 82, husband of the late Effie Mae Fetters Lemons, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at his son’s home in Cynthiana.
Born Oct. 22, 1938 in Covington to the late Edward and Pauline Ralston Lemons, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, a longtime employee of Clark Equipment, retired as a security guard for Pinkerton Security at Toyota and was a member of the First Church of God in Paris.
Surviving are three sons: John William (Tonia) Lemons, of Cynthiana, Donnie Edward (Lisa) Lemons, of Georgetown, and Thomas Wayne Lemons, of Berea; a step-daughter, Sharon Ann Huffman, of Lexington; 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Also preceding him in death were a son, Steven Eugene Lemons, and a step-son, David Lee Gilkison.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at the First Church of God in Paris by Pastor Tim Pierce. Burial with military honors will follow in Jacksonville Cemetery in Bourbon County.
His grandsons will serve as casketbearers.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service.