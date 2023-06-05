Donald Ray Scott, 82, widower of Elizabeth Phyllis Begley Scott, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born September 3, 1940 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Granville and Mildred Faulconer Scott.
Donald was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He was a Master Mason of Mount Vernon 14 Masonic Lodge in Georgetown and was a Shriner. Donald enjoyed going to First United Methodist Church, camping, archery, fishing, and cookouts with his family.
Donald will be lovingly remembered by his son, Troy (Tim Blair) Scott, Lexington, daughter, Shannon (Charles) Bratton, Lexington, granddaughters, Rachel E. Bratton, and Jessica S. Bratton, both of Lexington.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Kathleen Halpin officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be Harold Rhodus, Casey Marshall, Charles Bratton, Tim Blair, Colonel Gray, and Jason Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Begley, Jerry Begley, John Roup, Mickey Rhodus, Kenny Marshall, Harold Cudd, Theo Leverenz, and Jack Shepherd. Memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Children’s Lexington, Philanthropy Department, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Donald’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To send flowers to the family of Donald Scott, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.