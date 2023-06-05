Donald Ray Scott

Donald Ray Scott, 82, widower of Elizabeth Phyllis Begley Scott, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born September 3, 1940 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Granville and Mildred Faulconer Scott. 

Service information

Jun 9
Visitation
Friday, June 9, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jun 9
Service
Friday, June 9, 2023
1:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
