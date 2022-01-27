Donald Sandlin
Member of Silas Baptist Church
Donald Sandlin, 71, passed away in Harrison Memorial Hospital, in Cynthiana on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. He was born in Harrodsburg on Jan. 7, 1951 to the late Henry and Gracie Hensley Sandlin. He was a member of Silas Baptist Church, and avid Nascar fan, especially Dale Earnhardt.
He is survived by his daughter, Andrea Griffith (Jeremy Mullannix) of Georgetown; grandchildren, Corey Morris, Hunter Hill (Nathan), Christopher Griffith, Cody Griffith; and great grandchildren, Levi Hill, Easton Butcher, Garnett Hill, and Caroline Hill. He is also survived by his siblings: Audrey Courtney, Lexington, Edith Coyle, Lexington, Mary Coyle, Ocala, Florida, Charles Sandlin, Mt. Sterling, Shirley Smith, Georgetown, Brenda Patton, Lancaster, William Sandlin, Nicholasville, Harvey Sandlin Nicholasville, Linda Hart, Richmond, Indiana; a host of nieces and nephews, and the mother of his daughter, Susie Sandlin. He is preceded in death by his brother, Chester Sandlin, formally of Palestine, Tennessee and sister, Bonnie Goins, formally of Lexington.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home starting at 11 a.m. until time of the service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Glenn Redman officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
