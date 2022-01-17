Donald W. Vance
Graduate of Sadieville High School
Donald W. Vance, 84, husband to Barbara Fuller Vance, passed away at his home in Georgetown on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. He was born in Owen County to the late Ezra and Helen Faulconer Vance on March 2, 1937. Donald was a member of Caney Fork Baptist Church, a graduate of Sadieville High School, attended Georgetown College, received a degree from Fugazzi Business College, and was an IT Specialist at Johnson Control. He was also a graduate of Georgetown Police Citizens Academy. Donald enjoyed woodworking, photography, working puzzles, was an avid Civil War History Buff, enjoyed watching NASCAR, and loved writing stories of his youth and farm life.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Stephen W. (Joanne) Vance of Cumming, Georgia, David B. (Brenda) Vance of Lexington; grandchildren, Stephen J. (Whitney) Vance, Danille J. (Chris) Rivas, and Caroline D. Vance. Donald was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Clifton Easley.
A Memorial Visitation for family and friends was held Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until time of the service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorials may be made in Mr. Vance name to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Norton Children’s Hospital (Kosair Children’s Hospital), 231 East Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.
