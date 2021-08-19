Donald William "Donnie" Green
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Donald William “Donnie” Green, 77, of Georgetown passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Aug. 15 surrounded by loved ones. Donnie was a beloved husband, father, and a proud grandfather and special “Da” to his precious grandchildren.
Born November 21, 1943, to the late Billy and Carrie Hall Wallace Green, Donnie grew up in the community of Oxford in Scott County and was a 1962 graduate of Scott County High School. Donnie worked as a tobacco farmer with his brother and father for years, before retiring. Afterwards, he worked at Lawson Construction and Wal-Mart Garden Center.
Donnie is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 59 years, Betty Fay Ellis Green; daughter and son-in-law Lori and Tom Hunley; grandchildren, Michael (Caitlin) Weeks, Christopher (Abby) Weeks, Lucas Weeks, Amanda (Matt) Hafley, and Thomas Hunley; and two great-grandchildren Landon Matthew Hafley and Oxford Moses Weeks. Donnie is also survived by his sister Jayne (Larry) Wood; sisters-in-law Phyllis Green and Janie Lewis; nieces Bobbi Cain, Sara Wood, Jody Gaines, and nephews Brad Green, Jeremy Wood, Gary Smith, Terry Lewis, Bill Lewis, and John Lewis. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved brother, Bobby Green, aunt Mary Alice Green, in-laws George and Edith Ellis, sister-in law Sue Ellis, and nephew Barry Smith.
Donnie was a lifelong collector of antiques, an avid UK basketball fan, and loved old movies and westerns. He will be remembered for his wit, humor, and the many stories that his grandsons will continue to pass down for generations to come. Above all else, Donnie loved his family immensely and will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 19 from 5 p.m to 8 p.m., at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday morning Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Michael Weeks, Christopher Weeks, Lucas Weeks, Brad Green, Jeremy Wood, and Mark Cain will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Gary Smith and Jerry Duncan, who worked with him in tobacco from an early age and were like sons to him, Tim Beeler, who was a dear family friend, brother-in-law Larry Wood, and nephews Terry Lewis, Bill Lewis, and John Lewis.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.