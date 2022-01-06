Donna Jean Bedient
Donna Jean Bedient, 64, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Harborview Health Care. No services will be held at this time. www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 2:14 pm
