Donna Lynne Brunner, 61, wife of Mary Hail, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born May 1, 1962 in Williston, North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Elda Brunner and William Harmon. 

