Donna Lynne Brunner, 61, wife of Mary Hail, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Born May 1, 1962 in Williston, North Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Elda Brunner and William Harmon.
Donna loved her large family more than anything. She also loved her dogs, Lexi, Copper, and Bella. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Almeda Walsh, Albert Brunner, Pete Brunner, and Lynda Gathman.
Donna will be forever loved and remembered by her devoted wife, Mary Hail, children, David (Teresa) Beaucham, Curtis (Tina) Beaucham, Jim (Gerome) Beaucham, brother, Ron (Diane) Brunner, sister-in-law, LeAnn Brunner, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Donna’s family would like to invite everyone to join them as they celebrate her life at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 at the Scott County Park (Blue Building/Concession Stand). Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Donna’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
