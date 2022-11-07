Dori Mae Tompkins, 62, wife to William D. Tompkins, Jr. of Georgetown, passed away at Jewish Hospital in Louisville on Oct. 28, 2022. She was born in Casey County, on July 20, 1960, to the late Dora and Effie Rainwater Roberts.
She was a member of Crossroad Christian Church, was avid with her crafts and loved to make Derby Hats. Dori loved to travel to Nashville, enjoyed watching her son play baseball, and really enjoyed talking and spending time with her friends and especially with her family.
In addition to her husband, Bill, she is also survived by her children, Luke J. Tompkins, of Georgetown, Kentucky, Billy Tompkins III of Upland, California and Christina Tompkins, grandchild, Anna Faith Tompkins and her sister, Brenda Roberts of Elizabethtown.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, from 4pm to 7pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Services will be 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at the funeral home with burial at Lexington Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bill D. Tompkins, Jr., Luke J. Tompkins, Anna Faith Tompkins, Chris Howard, Nancy Benson, and Sean Cummins.
