Doris Ann Oliver Courtney

Doris Ann Oliver Courtney

Doris Ann Oliver Courtney

Doris Ann Oliver Courtney, 88, widow of Bobby R. Courtney, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Dover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 13, 1935 in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Martha Mastin Adams Oliver. 

Tags

Recommended for you