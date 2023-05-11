Doris Ann Oliver Courtney, 88, widow of Bobby R. Courtney, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Dover Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 13, 1935 in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Lewis and Martha Mastin Adams Oliver.
Doris was retired from Square D and a former farmer. She was a faithful member of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Doris enjoyed fishing, antiquing, was an avid UK Basketball fan, and loved spending time with family.
In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Oliver, and sister, Jane Callahan. Doris will be lovingly remembered by her sister, Juanita Moore, of Georgetown, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, Pastor Mike Justice officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery where pallbearers will be Thomas Jones, Jeff Jones, Joseph Gregg, Jeff Gregg, Bobby John Courtney, Carl Courtney, Billy Joe Mullins, and Brandon Foster. Honorary pallbearers will be Elwood Sharron, Chris Congleton, Everett Switzer, Wyatt Hoffman, Marlin Hutchins, and her 1954 Oxford Graduating Class Classmates. In lieu of flowers memorial donations are suggested to Georgetown Church of the Nazarene Youth Ministry, 726 Lemons Mill Road, Georgetown, KY 40324. Condolences may be expressed online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
