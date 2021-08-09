Doris Jean Ward
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Doris Jean Ward, 85, widow of Edwin Carey Ward, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at her home in Georgetown surrounded by her loving family.
Born September 25, 1935 in Georgetown she was the daughter of the late Harold and Clara Knight Roberts. Doris was a graduate of Great Crossings High School and Nazareth School of Nursing at Saint Joseph Hospital. After 37 years Doris retired as a registered nurse. She was an avid reader and faithful member of Gano Baptist Church. Doris was also a Kentucky Colonel and member of the Big Springs Chapter of the D.A.R. Doris was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always thinking of others and placing their needs before her own.
Doris will be lovingly remembered by her children, Michael Lee (Nancy) Marshall, Georgetown, Paul Taylor Marshall, Sadieville, Ellie Marshall (Ron) Rhea, Waco, Texas, brother, John S. Roberts, Versailles, grandchildren, Michael Edwin Marshall, Matthew Marshall, Carrie Patterson, Daniel Pribble, Emily Gordon, great-grandchildren, Lukas Paul Marshall, Sophia Jane Marshall, Wyatt Holbrook, Allie Holbrook, Rylei Morgan and Rhett Gordon.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. Harry Hargis officiating. Interment will follow at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be, Wes Herald, Tim Herald, Calvin Roberts, David Roberts, Jeff Roberts, Danny Ward, John Allen Ward and Jerry Teegarden.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031. Messages of condolence may be expressed online at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.