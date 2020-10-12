Doris Lusby Wise

Member of Georgetown Baptist Church

Doris Lusby Wise, 87, widow of Charles E. “Bud” Wise, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Doris was born June 14, 1933 in Georgetown to the late Bryan and Nota Stewart Lusby. She was a former employee of GTE as a telephone operator and retired from Johnson Controls in data processing. Doris was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church.  She enjoyed doing crafts, was an avid reader, a former member of Scott County Homemakers, loved to cross stitch and make quilts, and loved her trips          to the beach.   

Doris is survived by her son, Charles “Chuck” Wise, Jr. and daughter, Kathy Wise, brother, George Lusby, sisters, Mary Watson and Carolyn Wells, all of Georgetown; grandchildren, Stephen Reed and Nathan Reed; and great granddaughter, Savannah Grace Reed.   

Memorial visitation for Doris will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home and service immediately following at 6 p.m. with George Lusby officiating.    

Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend. 

We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.

Service information

Oct 14
Memorial Visitation
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Oct 14
Memorial Service
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
