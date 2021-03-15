Doris Sharp Covington
Member of Cane Run Baptist Church
Doris Sharp Covington, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at her home surrounded by family. She was born to the late Beckham and Nannie Gatewood Sharp on June 14, 1925 in Owen County. Doris was a member of Cane Run Baptist Church, a graduate of Oxford High School, lifetime member of V.F.W. Auxilliary, and a Kentucky Colonel. She was employed by WalMart, a cook at the original Scott County jail, and was a former employee of Blue Grass Army Depot.
Not only was she a good mother, but she welcomed her children’s friends without reservations. Doris enjoyed traveling, the beach, and cooking. She especially loved her grandchildren and get togethers with family. She loved people.
She is survived by her children, Ralph Coleman Covington of Lexington, Donald Lewis Covington of Georgetown, Alan S. Covington of Stamping Ground, Carlotta C. Wilson of Georgetown, Randall Covington of Chalottesville, Virginia, and Rowen Covington of Stamping Ground; 14 grandchildren, including Luke Donovan Taylor who resided with her until her death; a number of great and great great grandchildren and also a number of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by the father of her children, Ralph D. Covington. Doris is preceded in death by sister, Loretta Wood, and brothers, Ray Sharpe and her twin, Donald Sharp.
Memorial visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. with service to immediately follow.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 60% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.