Dorothy Elizabeth Sames Mullikin

Dorothy Elizabeth Sames Mullikin, 92, wife of William N. Mullikin Sr, passed away Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. 

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Georgetown Cemetery.  www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

