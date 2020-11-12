Dorothy Robinson Butler
Member of Faith Baptis Church
Dorothy Robinson Butler, 85, of Georgetown, passed into heaven on Nov. 9, 2020. A longtime educator devoted to community service, Dorothy found joy in teaching children, square dancing, and serving others whenever she saw a need.
Born June 17, 1935 in Douglas, Wyoming, to Ella and Tom Robinson, Dorothy’s early life was spent on ranchland that her maternal grandparents had homesteaded. Her paternal grandparents were homesteaders on an adjacent property. At age eight, when Dorothy’s family lived on the prairie north of Douglas and she attended a one-room schoolhouse, she and her mother watched their house burn to the ground along with all the family’s possessions.
The homesteads were eventually consolidated into a single holding, and Dorothy was very proud that the family ranch, now operated by her eldest son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Linda Butler, stayed in the family and in agricultural production for more than a century.
A vivacious and outgoing person, Dorothy graduated Converse County High School as class valedictorian in 1953, then attended Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas; there she starred in the musical Peg O’ My Heart and met her future husband, John Butler. She finished her college classwork in three years because she had taken her first teaching job and was planning to marry. In the mid 1970s, when John accepted a job at Georgetown College, the Butler family moved from South Dakota to Kentucky.
For 20 years Dorothy was the head teacher and administrator of a private preschool, the Community Readiness Program sponsored by Georgetown Baptist Church. In that role she became beloved by hundreds of local children. Decades later it would make her day to be recognized by her former pupils, which she often was.
Later in her professional life Dorothy served as the community resource liaison at Stamping Ground Elementary School and continued to teach well into her 70s, both in Scott County and in Mesa, Arizona, where she spent winters. She delighted in telling the story of one youngster who, during this period, welcomed her as that day’s substitute teacher with the greeting, “wow, are you ever old!”
After her marriage ended, Dorothy was happily partnered for many years with David Michel of Mesa, Arizona, who preceded her in death. Dorothy and David greatly enjoyed square dancing, and as her bulging closets can attest, she enjoyed collecting dancing dresses and petticoats.
An active member of Faith Baptist Church for 45 years, throughout her life Dorothy looked for places to be useful, to spread God’s love, and to lift the burdens of others. With a seemingly boundless capacity for chitchat, Dorothy stayed in touch with friends and family around the country. Although she maintained warm relationships with people of divergent political beliefs, Dorothy was not shy about sharing her convictions as an ardent believer in public education, environmental protection, and a strong safety net for the economically disadvantaged. She never forgot the childhood experience of having nothing, and how the kindness of a caring community can lift up people who are struggling.
A celebration of life service will be held online at 1 p.m. EST on Friday Nov. 13. Her family invites friends to attend that memorial service or view later via the Faith Baptist Church website at https://familyoffaith.net/. There will be no in-person gathering at the church.
Survivors include Dorothy’s three children, Jay Butler (Linda) of Douglas, WY; Lynne Butler (John Hicks, deceased) of Denver, Colorado; Tom Butler (Wendy de Forest) of Huntington, Vermont; grandchildren Karen Butler Drumhiller (Mark) of Douglas, Wyoming; Beth Butler of Laramie, Wyoming; Grace de Forest Butler of Burlington, Vermont; Larson de Forest Butler of Huntington, Vermont; and great-grandchildren Callie and Annie Hicks of Broomfield, Colorado; Addison, Emily, and Elizabeth Palte of Thornton, Colorado; and Archer and Alden Drumhiller of Douglas, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy Butler’s memory may be made to Faith Baptist Church (https://familyoffaith.net/give) or to Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (https://kftc.org/).
Fond memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.