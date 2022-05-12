Dorsie Lee Sargent
Member of Gano Baptist Church
Dorsie Lee Sargent, 79, husband of Denise Sargent, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Born July 3, 1942 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Norvel Dorsie and Dorothy Louise Duncan Sargent. Dorsie retired from Lexmark in Lexington then began working for Scott County Schools in 2009. Dorsie attended Gano Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, deer hunting and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed time with his beloved pets, his cats, Isabella, Sarah, April, Lilly and his chihuahua, Angel Lee.
Dorsie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Denise Wiggington Sargent, Georgetown, daughter, Michelle (Herbie) Banaster, Frankfort, son, Jerry Hatton, Cynthiana, brother, Marion (Sherry) Sargent, Georgetown, sisters, Sue Lunsford, Lexington, Dora Gregory, Lexington, Anita (Herbie) Franklin, Georgetown, grandchildren, Emily (Omar) Khurshid, West Chester, Ohio, Jordan Hatton, Carlisle, Destiny Taylor, Cynthiana, and great-grandchild, Elias Khurshid, West Chester, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Troy Douglas Sargent.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 and 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow the visitation on Tuesday beginning at 12 p.m., Bro. Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daniel Sargent, Serdar Abadi, Herbie Banaster, Dale Gregory, Alan Gregory, Daryl Jones, and Bryan VanSteenburgh. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.