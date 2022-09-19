Douglas “Dougie Fresh” Anderson, 60, husband of Paige Perkins Anderson, former truck driver, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at home with his family. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed a good round of golf and following Kentucky basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, he is survived by his son, Austin Douglas (Taylor) Anderson; grandchildren, Kamryn Anderson and Lakynn Anderson; mother, Shirley Perkins Atkins; sisters, Debbie Anderson and Becky Atkins Massie; father-in-law, Victor Perkins; sister-in-law, Kelli Perkins; and brother-in-law Brad Perkins. He was preceded in death by his dad, Bobby Atkins; father, Harold Anderson; step-brother, Mike Atkins; mother-in-law, Patricia Perkins; and brothers-in-law, Steve Perkins and Scotty Massie.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Caleb Miller. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Austin Anderson, Phillip Perkins, Brandon Perkins, Wylie Clayton, Terry Webb and Donnie Perkins. Honorary bearers will be Timmy Mohrman, Clevie Tackett, Logan Clayton, Mike Wagoner, Alan Tarplay, Jake Sutton and Cleve Webb. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
