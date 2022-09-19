Douglas “Dougie Fresh” Anderson

Douglas “Dougie Fresh” Anderson

Douglas “Dougie Fresh” Anderson

Douglas “Dougie Fresh” Anderson, 60, husband of Paige Perkins Anderson, former truck driver, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at home with his family. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed a good round of golf and following Kentucky basketball and the Cincinnati Bengals.

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.