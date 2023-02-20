Dr. John Martin (Jack) Reed

Dr. John Martin (Jack) Reed

Dr. John Martin (Jack) Reed

Dr. John Martin “Jack” Reed, 92, widower of Wilma Donovan Reed, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 from heart failure.  Born in Lexington, he was the son of the late Elmer Martin and Bertha Kemper Reed. 

Tags

Recommended for you