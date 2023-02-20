Dr. John Martin (Jack) Reed
Dr. John Martin “Jack” Reed, 92, widower of Wilma Donovan Reed, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 from heart failure. Born in Lexington, he was the son of the late Elmer Martin and Bertha Kemper Reed.
Dr. John Martin (Jack) Reed
Dr. John Martin “Jack” Reed, 92, widower of Wilma Donovan Reed, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 from heart failure. Born in Lexington, he was the son of the late Elmer Martin and Bertha Kemper Reed.
A graduate of the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville School of Medicine, Dr. Reed began his medical career in Mayfield, Kentucky. He then completed his radiology residency at the University of Florida and practiced in Jacksonville, Florida with Mori, Bean and Brooks before retiring in 1987.
A Kentucky Colonel, he was a Mason and Shriner, a former member of the Georgetown Rotary Club, enjoyed sailing, was a member and usher each Sunday at Georgetown Baptist Church as well as a former member of the Board of Trustees at Georgetown College. An avid golfer with sevenhole-in-ones, he served on the USGA Rules of Golf Committee as well as the Kentucky Golf Association Rules Committee and Board of Trustees for over 25 years.
He is survived by his children, Diane Reed Jones and her husband Dr. David Jones, Louisville and Phillip Martin Reed, St. Augustine, Florida; grandsons, Joshua Hentrich Reed and Andrew Logan (Ashley) Jones; five great grandchildren; his dear friend, Virginia Nester; and faithful cat, Sweetie Girl.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Steve Florence. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church, Georgetown College or Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.