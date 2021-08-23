Dr. Lawrence R. Bailey Jr.
Devout Man of God
Dr. Lawrence R. Bailey Jr., 65, of Aransas Pass, Texas, passed away on Aug. 19, 2021. He was born in Louisville on Nov. 15, 1955 to Gretchen Wallbrecht and Lawrence Ray Bailey, Sr. He resided in Aransas Pass for seven years where he fulfilled his wish to practice in a small town. Dr. Bailey’s medical practice of 40 years began in Indiana, Dallas and ultimately, Aransas Pass. He was a devout Man of God. He loved his wife, family, grandchildren, the patients he cared for, his animals, golf, softball and an occasional cigar. Dr. Bailey will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife: Janice Bailey from Aransas Pass, Texas; sons: Lawrence Ray Bailey, III and Andrew Martin Bailey, both from Ohio; Sean Paul Waggoner from Houston; Ryan John Waggoner from Austin; daughter: Valerie Jean Norman from Florida; grandchildren: Hannah Bailey, Lucas Bailey, Jacob Bailey and Paisley Norman; mother: Gretchen Soards from Georgetown; brother: William Albert Bailey from Dallas; sisters: Leslie Marie Soards McHugh from Nicholasville and Ara Lynne Miller (Bob) from Ohio; stepmother: Ruby Bailey from South Carolina; stepsister: Wanda Price (Rob) from South Carolina; and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Ray Bailey, Sr., his step father, Roy Newton Soards of Georgetown, and his stepbrother: Larry Munday
A visitation was held Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Visitation for family and friends in Kentucky, will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown, and also from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Donations may be made in memory of Dr. Bailey: Humane Society, Old Friends, or Boy Scouts of America.
