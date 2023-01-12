Dr. Paula Kaye Lenox
Dr. Paula Kaye Lenox passed unexpectedly at her home in Hamilton, Ohio on Jan. 9, 2023. She was born May 18, 1957 to the late Lawrence & Kathryn Lenox of Berry, Kentucky.
Dr. Paula Kaye Lenox
Dr. Paula Kaye Lenox passed unexpectedly at her home in Hamilton, Ohio on Jan. 9, 2023. She was born May 18, 1957 to the late Lawrence & Kathryn Lenox of Berry, Kentucky.
She was presently employed at Hamilton by the River Dentistry in Hamilton, Ohio. She attended Harrison Co. High School graduating as valedictorian. Paula received her BS degree from Transylvania University and her DMD degree from the University of Kentucky. She began practicing dentistry in Whitesburg and then owned a dental practice in Georgetown for thirty years.
She is survived by her two beloved sons, Allen Conner Flynn and Mason Lenox Flynn both of Lexington. And also by her precious kitty, Lil Bit. Paula also leaves her dear sister, Laural Jane Gray of Brooksville, Kentucky as well as a nephew and two nieces. In addition to her boys and sister, she is survived by her aunt, Dorothy Cummins and a host of cousins. Paula was predeceased by her parents and brother-in-law, Mike Gray.
Paula was an outgoing lady who enjoyed traveling, visiting her many friends and classmates. She also enjoyed flower arranging, gardening and was an accomplished pianist. She loved spending time with her boys and their friends. Paula was a member of the Georgetown Kiawanis Club, the American Dental Association, Chi Omega sorority, and Georgetown First United Methodist Church. She will be missed by so many.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 14 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with funeral services conducted by Rev. Andrew Singh at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Pythian Grove Cemetery in Berry, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Georgetown First United Methodist Church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.