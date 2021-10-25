Dr. Ray Alexander
Graduate of Georgetown College
Dr. Ray Alexander, 92, widower of Lorrene Gross Alexander passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 at his home. He was born July 23, 1929 in Grant County, son of the late Ray and Savannah Alexander. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Renee Alexander and brother, Paul Wayne Alexander.
A graduate of Georgetown College and the University of Kentucky, he served many roles at Georgetown College during his 30 years, including Professor of Education, Chairman of the Education Department, Director of the Graduate Program, Academic Dean and Executive Vice President. He also was an avid farmer as well as serving in different interim pastor positions and pastoring churches of his own in Owen, Grant, Gallatin, Scott and Shelby Counties.
He is survived by two daughters, Belinda Alexander and Janell Early (John). He also had five grandchildren, Jennifer Wiedo (Ross), Bryan Reynolds, Evan Early, Grant Early, Lauren Early and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Laura Wiedo along with one brother, Doug Alexander (Rose), as well as a niece and nephew and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Andy McDonald officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery where pallbearers will be John Early, Evan Early, Grant Early, Bryan Reynolds, Ross Wiedo and Doug Alexander.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryoucmwilson.com.
