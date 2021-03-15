Dr. Robert (Bob) McCue Davis
Graduate of Georgetown College
Dr. Robert (Bob) McCue Davis, 93, of Georgetown, died Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Robert Davis. He is survived by the love of his life for 71 years, his wife of 68 years, Joyce Huddleston Davis; his daughter, Cindy Davis VanHoose (Gary); grandchildren Stephen Davis (Allison), Andrea Davis Gaydon (Jay), Caroline Davis Van Dora (Jeremiah), and Lara VanHoose Kirkland (Cody); great-grandchildren Brooke Ann Davis, James Robert, John Bradley, Haley and Kelsey Gaydon, Clara Ruth and Evelyn True Van Dora, and Jordyn Kirkland; his younger brothers Jack Davis (Mae) and David Young (Sharon), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dr. Bob Davis was born on May 21, 1927, in Buckingham County, Virginia. The family moved to Huntington, West Virginia, when he was 9 years old. He graduated from Vinson High School in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in Naval Aviation. He was honorably discharged the next year and enrolled at Georgetown College. Davis played football and ran on the track team for Coach Brad Jones. He graduated in June of 1950. On June 14, 1952, he married his college sweetheart, Joyce Huddleston. Davis completed his master’s degree at the University of Kentucky in 1955. Bradley Robert Davis, Bob and Joyce’s son, was born the following year. In 1960, they welcomed a daughter, Cindy Porter Davis. He then completed his PhD in education from Peabody at Vanderbilt University in 1963.
Dr. Robert M. Davis began his coaching career in collegiate athletics in 1950 at High Point College. From there, he took on football, basketball, and baseball at Georgetown College from 1953-1973, while also teaching physical education full time. From 1973-1978 he was the head coach of men’s basketball at Auburn University. Davis had the opportunity to coach basketball internationally at the University World Games and during the Olympic Trials. His career win-loss record was 552-382. When it was time to leave the court, Davis dove headfirst into politics as the Secretary of Public Protections and Regulations for Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Collins from 1985-1987. Dr. Bob served on the Public Service Commission from 1987-1996. He retired at the age of 69.
Although Coach Davis’ accolades were numerous; his family, friends, players and community were his motivations in life and his pride and joy. He knew the importance of investing in people and brought out the best in everyone who knew him. A natural born leader and coach, he had a way of helping people reach their full potential. When life dealt Bob Davis a challenge he never stood down. He was always charging ahead, and always encouraging others to do the same. Bob Davis was eternally rooting for the good guys. He was a mountain of a man who lived life on his terms and loved us all unconditionally.
“I have spent the last few days thinking about how incredibly fortunate I am in so many ways. There is no time to wallow in self-pity. We have to get ready for the next ‘game’. The glory comes not in never falling, but in rising after you fall.” — Brad Davis, Bob’s son.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the celebration of Bob’s life will be a private service with limited attendance on March 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed through Georgetown Baptist Church’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to Georgetown Baptist Church or Georgetown College Men’s Basketball Program.
Links to service
youtube.com/GeorgetownBaptistChurch