Dwight Ashley Ducker, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. He left this world surrounded by family following a long illness. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Dwight was the son of the late George Ducker II and Pauline Ducker.
He was married to his high school sweetheart, Delight Ducker, on Oct. 24, 1972, and was a proud father of two children, Ashley Barbour, and Scott Ducker. He was a remarkably loving husband, father and grandfather.
Dwight graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Business degree and had a respected forty-year career within the manufacturing and automotive industries, most recently serving as the Launch Director for Adient and the Plant Manager for Johnson Controls. He had an extraordinary passion for his family, career, and the game of golf.
Dwight was survived by and will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 50 years, Delight Ducker; one daughter: Ashley Barbour and husband Matthew Barbour; one son: Scott Ducker and wife Crystal Ducker; three grandchildren: Emma Barbour, Ethan Barbour and Coen Ducker; one sister: Paula Benton; two brothers: George Ducker III and Arthur Ducker and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home in Georgetown, Kentucky, with visitation taking place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, and Funeral Service on Monday, June 26 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the Monday service at Georgetown Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared through donations to the Lexington Community Montessori School, 725 Stone Road, Lexington, KY 40503, or Advancement Office c/o Lexington Christian Academy, 450 West Reynolds Road, Lexington, KY 40503. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Dwight’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
