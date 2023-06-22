Dwight Ashley Ducker

Dwight Ashley Ducker, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Baptist Health Lexington. He left this world surrounded by family following a long illness. Born in Charleston, South Carolina, Dwight was the son of the late George Ducker II and Pauline Ducker. 

Service information

Jun 25
Visitation
Sunday, June 25, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jun 26
Service
Monday, June 26, 2023
11:00AM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
