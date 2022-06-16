Earl Scott, 82, husband of Judy Humphries Scott, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Born in Hardy, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Ransom and Martha Coleman Scott.
A retired coal miner, Earl and Judy moved to Georgetown and became active members at Bluegrass Baptist Church and the Primetimer’s group at church. Always hard working, he was willing to help whoever and whatever the need.
In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his daughter, Lana (Mark) Pennington; sister, Betty Scott; grandchildren, Blake (Megan) Dodds, Morgan (Tyler) Braxton, Cieanna (Brad) Sisk, Trey Scott, Jessica Pennington, Cori (Carl) Collins and Madison (Cody) Rankin; as well as fourteen great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a special family member, Bo Bo Wolford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Greg Scott; and siblings, America Reed, Juanita Bennett, Mary Hunt, Dave Scott Jr, Burl Scott.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Bluegrass Baptist Church, 210 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bluegrass Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Kyle Fannin. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
