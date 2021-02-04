Earl Thomas Reynolds
Graduate of Great Crossing School
Earl Thomas Reynolds, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 24, 2021 with his family by his side. Earl was born on Oct. 7, 1935 in Georgetown. After graduating Great Crossing School, he served our Country in the United States Navy. He married Linda Susan (Howard) Reynolds, from Versailles in 1959. They were married for 49 years. They had two sons: Mark Howard Reynolds and Graham Chenault Reynolds.
Earl was employed with International Paper, in the trucking industry, and later traveled the world with Sarah Coventry. He then worked with J and J Mechanical in Louisville.
His true joy was supporting his children and grandchildren in sporting events from the sideline to the base paths. He was also an avid UK fan.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Florence Reynolds, wife, Linda Reynolds, and sister Anne King. He is survived by his sons Mark Reynolds and his wife Janice and Graham Reynolds and his wife Tammy, his grandchildren Kory Crockett Reynolds (Elizabeth), Hope England Reynolds, Sadie Lynn Reynolds, and Abigail Faith Reynolds. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and family members.
Because of COVID-19 regulations, the ceremony can be seen at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 5 on the Facebook page of Ghent Baptist Church.
In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: Ghent Baptist Church, 203 Ghent St. Ghent, KY 41045-0457.