Eddie Carr
Eddie Carr, 83, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born and raised in Sadieville, he was the son of the late Beatrice Hatton Lassiter and Raymond Carr.
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 37F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy skies. Windy this evening. Low 37F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 4:27 pm
Eddie Carr
Eddie Carr, 83, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Born and raised in Sadieville, he was the son of the late Beatrice Hatton Lassiter and Raymond Carr.
Eddie attended Sadieville School and Scott County High School before graduating with an ACC Degree in Engineering. He worked at Electric Parts Company for six years, before moving to Hoover Ball and Bearing then Johnson’s Controls where he retired after 34 years. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his children, Dwayne Eddie Carr, Dawn Renee Car, Chad Ryan (Erin) Carr; grandchildren, S. Chase Carr, Caleb G. Carr, Billy Huck Carr and Rhett Ford Carr; brothers, Paul (Judy) Carr, Billy (Tammy) Carr, Gary (Stephanie) Carr; sister, Anna Mae “Sissy” Carr; half-brother, Steve Guffey; as well as his first wife, Barbara Hillman Carr, the mother of his children. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Linda Motley Carr; daughter, R. Michele Carr Roberts (Danny); his brothers, Jess Weber Carr and Joe Boyd “J.B.” Carr.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Joe Litton, Carl Tackett, Ricky Ross, Kevin Watford, David Childs, George Bunnell, Trent McMurtry and Russ Sowers. Visitation will be 10 a.m. till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.