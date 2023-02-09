Eddie Carr

Eddie Carr, 83, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.  Born and raised in Sadieville, he was the son of the late Beatrice Hatton Lassiter and Raymond Carr.

Service information

Feb 11
First Visitation
Saturday, February 11, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
Feb 11
Service
Saturday, February 11, 2023
12:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
