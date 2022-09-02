switzer

Eddie Wayne Switzer

Eddie Wayne Switzer, 81, was born Sept. 23, 1940 in Cynthiana and passed away Sept. 1, 2022 at his residence in Plainfield, Indiana. He was the son of the late Fred and Josephine Howell Switzer.

On June 26, 1964, E.W., as he is known to family and friends, was united in marriage to Sylvia Hammonds Switzer. 

