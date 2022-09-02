Eddie Wayne Switzer, 81, was born Sept. 23, 1940 in Cynthiana and passed away Sept. 1, 2022 at his residence in Plainfield, Indiana. He was the son of the late Fred and Josephine Howell Switzer.
On June 26, 1964, E.W., as he is known to family and friends, was united in marriage to Sylvia Hammonds Switzer.
In addition to his wife of 58 years, he is survived by two daughters: Melissa Gentili (Chris) of East Wenatchee, Washington and Melinda Ross (Trent) of Plainfield, Indiana; a son: Matthew Switzer of Plainfield, Indiana; eight grandchildren: Jacob Gentili, Victoria Gentili, Mckennah Gentili, Joshua Ross (Amanda), Brittany Moothery (Blake), Caleb Ross, Trey Ross (Mikayla Buchanan), and Fern Gunter; and four great-grandchildren: Rhett and Wrenley Ross, Linley Moothery, and Jolene Buchanan. E.W. was a retired budget analyst for the Federal Government and proudly served our country in the United States Air Force for four years. He was a Free Mason with the Lexington Masonic Lodge and a Kentucky Colonel. E.W. was an avid reader who will be remembered as a history buff, especially the Civil War.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, 500 N. Main St., Williamstown, Kentucky 41097. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, North in Williamstown.
