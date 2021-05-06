Edgar D. Couture
Veteran
Edgar D. Couture, Jr., 74, husband of Redith Pauley Couture, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Born in Flint, Michigan, he was the son of the late Edgar and Florine Ruth Finch Couture.
A retired barber, he had his own shop in Hobart, Indiana for 40 years. A veteran of the Army 82nd Airborne, was a life member of the VFW in Hobart, enjoyed exercising and riding his bicycle. After moving to Georgetown, he enjoyed long walks with his wife, time with family and was a member of St. John Catholic Church.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, he is survived by his children, Stephanie (Tom) Miller, Stacy Vogan, Clifford (Melody) Miller, William (Shelia) Miller, Sean (Glenda) Miller and Edgar (Brandi) Couture, III; sisters, Margaret Erickson and Patricia (Wayne) Brown; as well as 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Harry Couture and sisters, Susan Thomas, Nancy Parker and Eleanor Hare.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at St. John Catholic Church, conducted by Rev. Linh Nguyen. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Canterbury, Randy Canterbury, Rocky Canterbury, Cloyd Canterbury and Chris Mickley.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the church and 10 a.m. till service on Tuesday. Due to current mandates, facial coverings and social distancing practices will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care of the Alzheimer’s Association.