Edgar J. Smith
Retired from Toyota
Edgar J. Smith, 71, husband of Joanna North Smith, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. A native of Barbourville, he was the son of the late Eddie and Mabel Girdner Smith.
Retired from Toyota as a tool and die maker, he loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and taking time to work with metal and wood. His favorite time, however, was time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 33 years, he is survived by his children, Stephanie (Denise Hodel) Smith, Georgetown, James (Danielle) Smith, Prospect, Kentucky and Jessica (Jeffrey) True, Georgetown; brothers, Eddie B. (Brenda) Smith, Lexington and Westeray Thomas (Vivian) Smith, Hendersonville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Corey Smith, Lexington, Casey (Jennifer) Neal, Georgetown, Evelyn Smith and Madelyn Smith, both of Prospect, Isabella True and Witten True, both of Georgetown; great grandchildren, Jordin Sparks and Taylar Neal.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the funeral time at 3 p.m. Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Burial will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barbourville Cemetery, Barbourville, Kentucky. To abide by the current regulations, face covering’s and social distancing requirements during the visitation and service will be enforced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Hospital Foundation (https://www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/saint-joseph-hospital-foundation). www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.