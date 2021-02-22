Edgar Thomas (Buzz) Wise
Member of Minorsville Christian Church
Edgar Thomas (Buzz) Wise, Jr., 87, husband of Pauline (Polly) Clemons Wise, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at his home in Stamping Ground. He was born to the late Edgar Thomas and Ruth Wright Wise on April 13, 1933 in Woodford County. He was a member of Minorsville Christian Church and attended Corinth Christian Church. Buzz graduated from Stamping Ground High School, and was a United States Marine Veteran serving in the Korean War 1951-1954. He retired from Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet, Division of Planning & Design. He loved having his family come home, reading, crossword puzzles and for years going fishing. He hosted many fish fries for family and friends. When able, he attended horse pulling events.
Besides his wife of nearly 61 years, he is survived by son, Randy Wise and Melanie of Taylorsville, daughter, Patricia Wise Adams of Georgetown, grandchildren, Josh Adams of Park Hills, Drew Wise and Abby of Taylorsville, Carrie Ann Riggs and Kyle of Georgetown, great grandchildren, Amelia Ann Riggs, Joanna Grace Riggs, Ellis Napier Wise, and Brooks Parker Wise; sisters, Dolores (DoDo) Robey of Stamping Ground, Betty Caldwell & Jim of Dayton, Ohio, brother, Darrell Wise & Marla of Canton, Georgia, several nieces and nephews and cousins. Preceded in death besides his parents are a sister, Patty Lou Wise and a brother, Carl Wise.
Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home with service immediately following with Minister Paul Waddelow officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Those serving as pallbearers are Josh Adams, Drew Wise, Kyle Riggs, Jr. Wright, Neal Riggs, and Gary Riddle. Honorary pallbearers are Dean House, Phil House, Lloyd Warfield, Bobby Hoover, Billy Hanna and David Jacobs.
Memorials may be made in memory of Buzz with Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Minorsville Cemetery Fund, C/O Mary Warfield, 124 McClelland Spring Drive, Georgetown, KY 40324.
