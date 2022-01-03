Edmond Henry Courtney
Member of Harmony Christian Church
Edmond Henry Courtney, 76, husband of Wilma Courtney passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. Born July 9, 1945 in Scott County, he was the son of the late Wallace and Betty Lynam Courtney. Edmond was a member of Harmony Christian Church. He worked as a driver for Southern States and was retired from Clark Equipment along with being a retired Scott County School bus driver. Edmond was an avid fisherman and enjoyed farming and bowling. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Eugene Courtney and Wallace Courtney, Jr.
Edmond will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Wilma LaFawn Christian Courtney, Georgetown, sons, Edwin Jody (Vicki Lynn) Courtney, Georgetown, Jefferson Davis (Jackie) Courtney, Lexington, John Thomas (Dena) Courtney, Georgetown, 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law, Joe (Rhonda) Christian, Georgetown.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Harmony Christian Church with Minister Jon Welch officiating. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 also at the Church. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Ed’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.