Edna Louise Baston Price, 94, of Georgetown, went to be with her Lord and Savior July 15, 2022 at the University of Kentucky Hospital, just a few days shy of her 95th birthday. She was born on July 21, 1927, in Georgetown, to the late Moses Asa and Edna Rachel Watson Baston. She was preceded in death by her parents, her three siblings, and her husband, Milton Graves Price, who was affectionately known as “Shorty”.
Louise graduated from Georgetown College with a bachelor’s degree and while there, was active as a cheerleader and member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. After college, she had plans to enter seminary but instead met and married the love of her life, Shorty. She worked as a church administrator at First Christian Church for many years and was a lifelong member involved with various boards, committees and church groups.
She and her husband, Shorty, had a loving and devoted marriage. Well into their marriage they received an unexpected, but joyous surprise with the birth of their son, Milton Hance Price, who, as Louise fondly said, “kept us from getting old”.
Louise was a faithful Christian, wife, and mother who loved her family, church, and the Georgetown community.
Survivors include her son, Hance Price and his wife Dana of Georgetown, as well as a host of family and friends, including her special friends, Jenell Wright and Betty Lou Graves.
Moreover, the family would like to pay special tribute and honor to her caregiver, Martha Wells, who faithfully provided care, guidance and support to Louise and the Price family for the past seven years. The family also wishes to thank the staff of Windsor Gardens of Georgetown, The Lantern at Morning Pointe Memory Care Center in Frankfort, Dr. Matthew Birdwhistell of Georgetown Internal Medicine, Dr. Craig Knox of Lexington Clinic Neurology, and all of the care teams at the University of Kentucky medical center for their loving care of Louise.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022 at First Christian Church in Georgetown. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022 at First Christian Church. Tucker, Yocum, Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 112 E. College St, Georgetown, KY 40324 or the Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate/).
