Edna Mae Bramlett
Edna Mae Bramlett, 82, widow to Donnie, passed away June 21, 2020. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Updated: June 29, 2020 @ 8:59 pm
