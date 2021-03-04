Edna Mae Thompson
Member of Dry Run Missionary Baptist Church
Edna Mae Thompson, 85, was born on Oct. 23, 1935 to the late Jess Lou Mason and Sallie Mae Penny in Georgetown. She was the fourth of 11 children born to this union. She had four sisters, Lucy Harris, Ida C Boggs, Ethel Gossey, and Betty Mason (infant), and four brothers, Charles Lou Mason, Lincoln Mason, Paul Mason, and Jess Mason Jr, who all proceeded her in death.
On Jan. 19, 1953, Edna married her best friend Ed Lewis Thompson Sr, who she remained faithful and dedicated to for 54 years before he proceeded her in death. This was a truly blessed partnership in life and work. Edna worked along side Ed and supported him in various jobs such as The Farmers Bank & Trust Co. of Georgetown for 28 years. In her earlier years she did factory work and then later provided individual housekeeping for various homes throughout the Georgetown area.
To this union, Edna had two Sons, Jess Lewis Thompson and Ed Thompson Jr. She also raised her Grandson Timothy Thompson. She dedicated her life to making sure she instilled strong work ethics and Christian values in each of them, leading by example.
Coming from a large family, Edna enjoyed cooking and spending time in her garden and tending to her flowers. She is most known for her Walnut Fudge candy at Christmas time and her amazing yeast rolls.
Edna joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church at the age of six which later became Dry Run Missionary Baptist Church on Rogers Gap Road in Georgetown. She remained faithful as a member until her health declined and she was unable to attend in person.
Edna Thompson, departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 while a resident at Sayre Christian Village in Lexington. She leaves to cherish her memory two Sons, Jess Lewis Thompson and Ed (Traci) Thompson Jr both of Georgetown; three grandsons, Timothy Lee Thompson, Troy Alexander Fitch, Robert Brayden Thompson, Georgetown; two granddaughters, Jessica Thompson, Lexington,, and Edelyn Rose Thompson, Georgetown; three great grandsons; two great granddaughters; two sisters, Mary Louise Jackson and Brenda Johnson (John-decease) and a host of nephews and nieces.
Edna was blessed with spiritual gifts and loved talking about the Lord with others. She loved singing her old gospel hymns and spending time talking with the Lord.
Her friendly nature, compassion for others, and her warming smile will always be remembered.
I’m Free
I’m Free, Praise the Lord I’m Free
No longer bound, no more chains holding me
My soul is resting, it’s another blessing,
Praise the Lord, Hallelujah I’m Free
The Thompson Family