Edna McPherson Taylor
Music educator
Edna McPherson Taylor, 92, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021. A pianist and organist, she had an active and influential career as a music educator and a church musician. Among her students is Nashville musician Jason Crabb.
Edna was born in Philpot, Kentucky, in 1929. She began her education in a one-room schoolhouse in the Hopewell community. She graduated from Daviess County High School in 1947. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music (piano) from Georgetown College in 1951 and a Masters of Education from Western Kentucky University in music education. Her most influential teacher was Ruth Bradley, professor of Piano at Georgetown College.
Edna had a long and distinguished career as a music educator. She taught in the Daviess County Schools and the Ohio County Schools. She also taught private piano lessons throughout her life.
Edna was active throughout her life as a church musician and educator. She taught at the Baptist Goodwill Center in Baltimore, and taught Bible in a number of private schools in Columbus, Mississippi. She served at Central Baptist Church (Columbus, Mississippi), North Pompino Baptist Church (Pompino, Florida), First Baptist Church (Lantana, Florida), Morgantown Baptist Church (Morgantown), First Presbyterian Church (Madisonville), Wing Avenue Baptist Church (Owensboro), Hartford Baptist Church (Hartford), First United Methodist Church (Hartford), and Bread of Life Lutheran Church (Georgetown). She served in positions as pianist, organist, choir director, music director, and educational director.
Her survivors include her daughter, Rachel Taylor (Mark Cleland) of Georgetown, her son Truman Dyer Taylor (Dr. Dawn C. Taylor) of Springfield; grandsons, Isaac Brent Taylor and Taylor Crist Cleland; sister-in-law, Rose McPherson; as well as 20 nieces and nephews. Her husband, Truman Wendell Taylor and her siblings, Grace Stephens, Louise Roberts and Walter McPherson preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Georgetown Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Alan Redditt. Visitation will be 2 p.m. till service time. Burial will be 11 a.m. CDT Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Brickhouse Cemetery, Beaver Dam, Kentucky, conducted by Bro. Dean Gray. Casket bearers will be Duane Taylor, Gary Stephens, Walter McPherson, Truman Taylor, Isaac Taylor and Taylor Cleland. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brickhouse Cemetery Fund, 381 Loretto Rd, Springfield, KY 40069 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, KY 41031. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.