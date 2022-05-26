Edna Rae Evans Shiflet, 97, widow of Holston Joel Shiflet, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at her home in Stamping Ground. She was born on August 14, 1924 in California, Pennsylvania to the late Clyde and Susie Evans. Edna was a member of Liberty Heights Church in Westchester, Ohio. She enjoyed reading, was a supreme seamstress, and her true love was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Elaine Shiflet Bachman, brother, David Evans, sister, Ruth Evans Falter, grandson, Joshua Shiflet, and great-grandchild, Gianna.
Edna will be lovingly remembered by her son, Joel Steven (Connie) Shiflet, grandchildren, Suzanna (Mark Schneider) Bachman, Sarah (Tyler) Wills, Jamee (Troy) Lenhoff, granddaughter-in-law, Erica Shiflet, great-grandchildren, Gavin, Gabriel, Gwydolyn, Grace, Paisley, Russell, Isaac, Violet, Alaina, Autumn, Arianna, Cadence, and Anna.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Robert Frisone officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio will be handling Graveside services at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Forrest Hills Memorial Garden in Tipp City, Ohio. Pallbearers will be Gabe Maurer, Gavin Maurer, Tyler Wills, Russell Woeste, Issaac Woeste, and Russell Bachman.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1317 US-62, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or The Masonic Home Shelbyville, 711 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Enda’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
