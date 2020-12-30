Edna Robinson Poer
Member of Liberty Baptist Church
Edna Robinson Poer, 86, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Born in Saxton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Elizabeth Davidson Robinson.
A graduate of Western Kentucky University, she retired from teaching after 34 years of service and taught at Mom’s Day Care in Dry Ridge for 18 years. A member of Liberty Baptist Church, she read her Bible every day, enjoyed playing Rook and playing games on her iPad.
Her true passion was her family. She is survived by her sons, David (Tanya) Poer, Georgetown and Chuck Poer, Ridgeland, MS; sisters, Rosemary Taylor and Carolyn Taylor; grandchildren, Charles Hayden Poer, Walton Samuel Poer, Lauren Poer, Lindsay (Gilbert) Singletary and Logan Poer; as well as five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kids First Educational Scholarship Fund. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.