Eduardo Antonio Ponce

Eduardo Antonio Ponce, 26, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. 

Visitation will be Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home.

Service information

May 7
First Visitation
Friday, May 7, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
641 S. Broadway
GEORGETOWN, KY 40324
