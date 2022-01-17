Edward Roy Nelson

Edward Roy Nelson, 70, husband of Jeannine Hughes Nelson, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jan 18
Service
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
1:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
