Edward Thomas Overstreet
Member of First Christian Church
Edward Thomas Overstreet, 67, husband of Gwen Taylor Overstreet, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Born in Nicholasville, he was the son of Opal Robertson Overstreet and the late John Thomas Overstreet.
The former Director of Radiology at Scott General Hospital, he often attended First Baptist Church in Georgetown with his wife and was a member of First Christian Church in Nicholasville. Devoted to his community, he was a former Georgetown City Council member, Chairman of the Board at Checkpoint and was instrumental in the building of the Ed Davis Center. He was a board member for Habitat for Humanity, United Way of the Bluegrass, Chamber of Commerce, YMCA, and the Concerned Citizens for Equal Education. He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, Leadership Scott County and served on the Scott County High School Renovation Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission and the 2020 Vision for Scott County. He also received a number of awards, including the Mallincrodt Award for Outstanding Student, Scott General Hospital Employee of the Year and Scott County Branch NAACP Leadership award. A Kentucky Colonel, he was a member of many professional Radiology associations, collected coins and was a member of the King Cobra Motorcycle Club.
In addition to his mother and his wife of 47 years, he is survived by his daughters, Michelle Renee Overstreet, Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Alicia Camille Overstreet, Georgetown and Shayla Marie (Dominic) Perrin, San Diego, California; granddaughter, Taylor Denise Overstreet and was recently introduced and united with a son Jahmel Wearren, after 48 years. He is also survived by his sister, Dedra Mitchell, Lexington; and brothers, Victor Overstreet, Louisville and Tony Overstreet, Lexington. He held a special bond with his niece, Jasmine Duncan, and he loved his mother in law, Rena Taylor; niece, Amber Duncan; best friend, Paul Gilliam, his buddy Greg Mobley and neighbors, Darrell Blevins, Bill Roy and John Mason. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Jeanette Pierce, James Overstreet and Gary Overstreet. The family would like to thank Bluegrass Hospice Care for the love and kindness they gave Edward and to them.
Due to current government mandates, the family will have a small private service. Burial in Camp Nelson National Cemetery will also be private. All family, friends, loved ones and all who knew Edward are invited to attend a Celebration of Life service as big as his personality at a later date. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.