Elaine Alexander
Loving mother
Elaine Alexander, 71, widow of Emery Alexander, passed away at Georgetown Community Hospital on Nov. 5, 2021. She was born in Madison County on July 9, 1950 to the late Russell and Audra Reams Eades. Elaine attended Royal Springs Baptist Church in Georgetown.
Elaine is survived by her children: Polly Lee (Thomas) of Georgetown, John Coleman (Tara) of Mt. Sterling and Joy Skinner (James) of Georgetown; grandchildren: Dawn Lee, Ainsley B. Coleman, Jacob Skinner and Jalyn Skinner. She is also survived by her brothers: Wayne Eades (Paula) of Cropper, Kentucky, Elmer Eades (Betty) of Bowling Green and Ralph Eades of Henryville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by brothers: Earnest Allen Eades, Lonnie Ray Eades, and sister: Margaret Tingle.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at Cestlawn Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
