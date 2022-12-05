Elaine Faye Fultz
Member of the Georgetown Choral Society
Elaine Faye Fultz, 84, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. She was born on Feb. 5, 1938 in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Sheldon B. and Indus L. (Bittner) Moorhead.
Elaine received her Master Degree in Education from Georgetown College and retired from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital where she served as an Administrator. She was a devoted member of Faith Baptist Church, where she was in the choir and served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. Elaine was a member of the Georgetown Choral Society and Scott County Senior Citizens.
Elaine is survived by her two sons, Mark Fultz and Scott Fultz; five grandchildren, Holly (Daniel) Terrell, Ariel (Luis) Gallegos, Colin Fultz, Amanda (Corey) Bevins and Zachary Fultz; seven great-grandchildren, Carter and Kaiden Terrell, Robin and Wyatt Gallegos, Brentley, Wyatt and Dutton Bevins; one sister, Carol VanLew; her sister-in-law, Lois Moorhead; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers-in-law, and Donna and William Dillon and Richard VanLew; her brother, Blyss Moorhead; her beloved dog Piper.
Visitation will be held at Faith Baptist Church on Friday, Dec. 9, from Noon until time of service at 1 p.m. with Reverend Bob Fox officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Fultz, Scott Fultz, Corey Bevins, Zach Fultz, Dale Stowe and Colin Fultz. Memorial contributions may be directed to Faith Baptist Church Mission Fund, 116 Pocahontas Trail, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
