Eleanor Lancaster Howard, 94, widow of Richard Dale “Dick” Howard, Sr., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in her Georgetown home, where she had lived almost continually since 1946.
Eleanor was born Nov. 1, 1927 in Georgetown to O. R. and Eleanor Thomas Lancaster. She was a graduate of the Cincinnati Art Academy and Transylvania University. She started work as a switchboard operator for the Blood Horse Magazine before marrying and moving to Blumenau, Brazil in 1957. After returning to Georgetown in 1959, she and her husband raised their three children on her family farm. She was the office manager for the West Scott County Water District for many years before retiring in 1976 and was a member of Dry Run Baptist Church.
Eleanor loved her pets, especially her dog, Kyla. She also spent many happy years traveling and helping her daughter, Mary, show miniature horses.
To send flowers to the family of Eleanor Howard, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.