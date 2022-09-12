Eleanor Lancaster Howard

Eleanor Lancaster Howard, 94, widow of Richard Dale “Dick” Howard, Sr., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in her Georgetown home, where she had lived almost continually since 1946.

Service information

Sep 14
Graveside
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
2:00PM
Georgetown Cemetery
710 S. Broadway
Georgetown, KY 40324
