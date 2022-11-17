Elisabeth Steigerwald Fueller
Loved to make people laugh
Elisabeth Steigerwald Fueller, 79, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022. She was 79 years old. She was born in Vértesacsa, Hungary to Franz and Elisabeth Steigerwald. Elisabeth immigrated to America when she was 9 years old.
Elisabeth loved her family and friends deeply. She will be greatly missed.
Elisabeth was known for her sense of humor. She loved to play jokes and make people laugh. She was fondly known as the “crazy grandma” by her grandchildren.
She loved cooking and sharing her food with others. She was often in the kitchen cooking up a dish to give away - always made with love. Elisabeth was generous. Regularly she would find mothers with children at the grocery store and give them money. Performing anonymous random acts of kindness was her mode of operation, and it brought her great joy.
Elisabeth had a deep love for God. She read her Bible and prayed for her loved ones daily. Elisabeth was preceded in death by her parents Franz and Elisabeth Steigerwald, her son Ferdinand Fueller III (wife Ruth), and great-niece Madison Fueller.
She is survived by her husband Ferdinand Fueller Jr., daughter Santina Coons (husband David), and son Tony Fueller (wife Ali); sisters Katherine Fueller (husband John), Mary LePore (husband Lee) and her brother Frank Steigerwald (wife Linda); grandchildren: Heidi Berry (husband Adam), Julianna Christianson (husband Nathan), Travis Fueller, Kassandra Stoner (husband Aaron), Erik Fueller, Matthew Coons (wife Megan), Elisabeth Coons, Timothy Coons, Andrew Coons, Danny Fueller, Logan Fueller, Nolan Krok, and Ila Gaskill; great-grandchildren: Emory Berry, Callen Berry, Kalie Christianson, Anja Christianson, Nekoda Christianson, Uriah Christianson, Ada Stoner, Levi Coons, and Judah Coons; nieces and nephews: John Fueller (wife Bridget), Kathy Fueller, Amy Steigerwald (husband Ed), Frank Steigerwald III, Lee LePore (wife Rebekah), Larry Dick, Ted Dick, Steven Heinbaugh, Melissa (husband Bob) Messner, and Helen (husband Daryl) Willey; and great-nieces and great-nephews: John Fueller III, Andrew Fueller, Brandi Dowler, Corey Fueller, Austin Fueller, Justin Fueller, Christian Fueller, Jilliann Fueller, Brandon Myers, Ryan Myers, Kaitlyn Steigerwald, Cassidy Steigerwald, Cara Steigerwald, Taylor LePore, Nathan Legar, Natalie Legar, Nicholas Oechsler, Katie (husband Cody) Arnold, Adam Messner, and Kaylie Messner.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life by sharing a meal and fellowship at Northside Christian Church, 101 Ferguson Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky, on Nov. 26th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.