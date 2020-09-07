Elizabeth Ann "Jackie" Horn
Elizabeth Ann “Jackie” Horn, 94, of Harrodsburg, widow of Billy, died Friday, September 4, 2020, at Morning Point, Danville. Born October 3, 1925, in Scott County, she was the daughter of the late William T. and Letha (Vance) Osborne. Jackie was a former bank clerk and past Office Manager at Old Fort Harrod State Park and member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors: two daughters, Phyllis (Jim) Campbell and Donna Fegenbush, Danville; son-in-law, Steve Anderson, Danville; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Jane Anderson, and eleven siblings.
Private services will be held with Kristofer Fegenbush and Elizabeth Bugg officiating.