Elizabeth “Beth” Egbert Sams, 69, wife of Tim Sams, passed away on April 12, 2023 in Sebring Florida. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Emily Egbert. Beth was a beloved wife of 51 years, mother to Melissa (Tony) Adams and Angela Sams, grandmother to Damon and Dustin Bottoms, sister and friend to all. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Egbert.
Please join us for a celebration of life ceremony for Beth taking place at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 2023, at Turkeyfoot Christian Church, Rogers Gap Road, Sadieville. We will host a cookout to remember her and celebrate all the ways she has touched our lives. Please dress casual. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, we will have an informal celebration of her life at Morris Fork Presbyterian Chapel, 908 Morris Fork, Booneville, KY, her birthplace on June 5, 1953, and final resting place. A fellowship meal will follow the celebration. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree in her honor.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.