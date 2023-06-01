Elizabeth “Beth” Egbert Sams

Elizabeth “Beth” Egbert Sams, 69, wife of Tim Sams, passed away on April 12, 2023 in Sebring Florida. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Emily Egbert. Beth was a beloved wife of 51 years, mother to Melissa (Tony) Adams and Angela Sams, grandmother to Damon and Dustin Bottoms, sister and friend to all. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Teddy Egbert.

