Elizabeth Jones Owens
Member of North East Christian Church
Elizabeth Jones Owens, 86, widow of the late Travis Owens, passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Born in Knott County, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Ellen Combs Jones.
A member of North East Christian Church, she worked at IBM and Airmark food service at Toyota. She collected dolls and loved taking time to read the scriptures. She loved her Heavenly Father and was the most devoted Mother to her four children and always there for anyone in the family.
She is survived by her children, Patricia (Jamie) Gaffney, Jimmy Owens and Jeffrey (the late Amber Owens) Owens; sisters, Angeline “Tootsie” Bentley and Maultie Ritchie; grandchildren, Melissa Owens, Jeremy Owens, Dayna Gaffney, Hunter Gaffney, Valerie Gaffney and Megan Owens; great grandson, Christopher Owens; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Owens. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Danny Lee Owens; sister, Anna Faye Combs; and brothers, Adrian, Carl, Richard, Charlie, Lester and Joe Jones.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Children’s Miracle Network. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.