Elizabeth Phyllis Scott, 78, wife of Donald Ray Scott, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington. Born Jan. 16, 1944 in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Elizabeth Lorrine Shanks Begley.
Elizabeth was a retired medical assistant for the Lexington Clinic. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church. Elizabeth was a member of the Eastern Star 115 and former member of the Scott County Art League. Elizabeth enjoyed sewing, painting, working with stained glass, and landscaping.
Elizabeth will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Donald Ray Scott, son, Troy (Tim Blair) Scott, Lexington, daughter, Shannon (Charles) Bratton, Lexington, brothers, Larry Begley, Madison County, Jerry (Diann) Begley, Winchester, sister, Brenda (Roy) Vanderheyden, California, Paula (Harold) Rhodus, Madison County, Teresa (Kenny) Marshall, Berea, granddaughters, Rachel E. Bratton, and Jessica S. Bratton, both of Lexington.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Georgetown Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mickey Rhodus, Charles Bratton, Tim Blair, Colonel Gray, Larry Begley, and Harold Rhodus. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Begley, Kenny Marshall, Yolonda Wood, Shirley Gray, Bette Jo Sharp, and Misty Marshall.
In honoring Elizabeth’s love for flowers please send all the floral arrangements that you would like, the family would like to spread joy to residents and staff of the nursing home by personally delivering any extras to them. If you are inclined to make charitable donations, please do so in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
